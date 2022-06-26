TPCG Housing & Human Services Hosting School Uniform Community Events in July

Terrebonne Parish Consilidated Housing and Human Services will host multiple School Uniform Community Events from July 8 through July 19.

Qualifying Terrebonne Parish residents may receive three school uniforms per child. There are also requirements to be eligible:

Participants must be residents of Terrebonne Parish.

FamilySize Income Limit 1 $2,146 2 $2,903 3 $3,660 4 $4,416 5 $5,173 6 $5,930 7 $6,686

Participants must bring copies of the following documents:

LA Driver’s License of ID for all household members 18 or older

Social Security Card for all household members

Proof of residence

Proof of all current monthly income in household

Friday, July 8 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. : Mechanicville Gym 2814 Senator St., Houma

Monday, July 11 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. : Dulac Community Center 125 Coast Guard Rd., Dulac

Tuesday, July 12 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Dumas Auditorium 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma

Wednesday, July 13 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Shriever Gym 102 Kelsi Dr., Schriever

Monday, July 18 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Montegut Lions Club 164 S. Legion Dr., Montegut

Tuesday, July 19 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Devon Keller Gym 5575 Bayou Black Rd., Gibson.

Quantities are limited and event lasts while supplies last. For questions, call (985) 219-2909.