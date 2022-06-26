TPCG Housing & Human Services Hosting School Uniform Community Events in July

Terrebonne Parish Consilidated Housing and Human Services will host multiple School Uniform Community Events from July 8 through July 19.
Qualifying Terrebonne Parish residents may receive three school uniforms per child. There are also requirements to be eligible:
Participants must be residents of Terrebonne Parish.
|FamilySize
|Income Limit
|1
|$2,146
|2
|$2,903
|3
|$3,660
|4
|$4,416
|5
|$5,173
|6
|$5,930
|7
|$6,686
Participants must bring copies of the following documents:
Friday, July 8 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. : Mechanicville Gym 2814 Senator St., Houma
Monday, July 11 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. : Dulac Community Center 125 Coast Guard Rd., Dulac
Tuesday, July 12 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Dumas Auditorium 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma
Wednesday, July 13 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Shriever Gym 102 Kelsi Dr., Schriever
Monday, July 18 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Montegut Lions Club 164 S. Legion Dr., Montegut
Tuesday, July 19 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Devon Keller Gym 5575 Bayou Black Rd., Gibson.
Quantities are limited and event lasts while supplies last. For questions, call (985) 219-2909.