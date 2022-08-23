Vandebilt Terrier Tailgate Still Accepting Sponsors and Donations

Vandebilt Catholic High School is still accepting sponsorships and donations for the Terrier Tailgate on Saturday, September 10 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

Plans are underway for the event which brings a tailgate atmosphere with great food, drinks, and fellowship. The funds from this year’s event will benefit all of the Terrier students and proceeds will supplement improvements and the redesign of the new student union cafeteria.

To get involved, you can donate, sponsor, or simply attend the event. Sponsorships include a reserved table and can be done by visiting one.bidpal.net/vchsterriertailgate2022 or by emailing Betsy Breerwood at bbreerwood@vchterriers.org.

The event also is accepting donated items that will be used for an online silent auction and Terrier games. Suggested items to donate include themed baskets, tickets to events such as games and concerts, experiences such as condos and charter fishing trips, autographed memorabilia, local art, VCHS spirit-themed attire, and gift cards. Donated items may be dropped off at the school’s front office with a completed auction form. A pickup may also be scheduled by emailing the completed form to bbreerwood@vchterriers.org.

Tickets to the event are only $30 per person and include food, beer, and wine. They will be available to purchase at the door or can be purchased online by scanning the QR code below. For more information, contact Director of Major Events Betsy Breerwook at (985) 580-1868.