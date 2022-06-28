“Voices of Our Ancestors” Rescheduled to Thursday, July 7

“Voices of Our Ancestor” hosted by Bayou Pearls and the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The event is narrated by local historian, founder, and president of Finding Our Roots Museum, Margie Scoby. The event highlights the history of African Americans and celebrates the commemoration of slavery ending in 1865.

There is no cost to attend and it is open to the public, however, registration is required. The event will take place at Fletcher Technical Community College located at 1407 Highway 311 in Schriever from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will also be extending membership packages and all proceeds will benefit Finding Our Roots African American Museum. Community sponsors and partners include: Stratify Group, NIFS, Inc., Southdown Express, Plan B Lounge and Nightclub, Ms. Arlanda Williams, Cannata’s, Houma CVB, Fletcher, Terrebonne General Health Systems, Nicholas Hebert: Allstate Insurance, LEADERtique, NAACP-Terrebonne Parish Branch, 985Eats Food Truck Park, BODYby Thomas, and Jones Specialty Foods & Drinks.

