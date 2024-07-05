WBA Bayou Region to Host Breakfast Networking Event at Houma CVB

July 5, 2024
July 5, 2024
July 5, 2024
July 5, 2024

Join the Women’s Business Alliance Bayou Region (WBA) on Thursday, July 18th at 8:00 a.m. for a networking breakfast.

 

The breakfast will take place at the Houma Area Convention and Visitor Bureau (CVB) located at 114 Tourist Drive in Gray. Guest speakers will be Tara Morvant, Communications & Public Relations Manager, and Nicole Davis, Social Media & Digital Content Manager at the CVB.

This event will provide an opportunity to network with professionals and be inspired while enjoying a cup of coffee. 


 

The WBA is a local non-profit organization with a mission to improve the quality of life for women by empowering them in their professional and personal endeavors and relationships.

 

The registration fee for the event is $10. Visit www.bayouregionwba.org or call (985) 876-5600 to register. 

Heidi Guidry
