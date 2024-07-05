WBA Bayou Region to Host Breakfast Networking Event at Houma CVB

Join the Women’s Business Alliance Bayou Region (WBA) on Thursday, July 18th at 8:00 a.m. for a networking breakfast.

The breakfast will take place at the Houma Area Convention and Visitor Bureau (CVB) located at 114 Tourist Drive in Gray. Guest speakers will be Tara Morvant, Communications & Public Relations Manager, and Nicole Davis, Social Media & Digital Content Manager at the CVB.

This event will provide an opportunity to network with professionals and be inspired while enjoying a cup of coffee.

The WBA is a local non-profit organization with a mission to improve the quality of life for women by empowering them in their professional and personal endeavors and relationships.

The registration fee for the event is $10. Visit www.bayouregionwba.org or call (985) 876-5600 to register.