Here is what’s scheduled around town this weekend! Just keep an eye on the weather, as all events are subject to change.

Saturday, November 4-6 | Jurassic Quest | Barry P. Bonvillian Civic Center The largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in the country is gearing up to roar its way through Houma at Jurassic Quest. Gather your family and head over to a weekend full of family fun and adventures, featuring rides, activities, and a dinosaur exhibit. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday, November 5 | Market at the Marina | Terrebonne General Parking Garage Terrebonne General Health System, along with the Houma Downtown Development Association, will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., rain or shine, on the 2nd floor of the parking garage at Terrebonne General. The farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items.

Saturday, November 5 | Southdown Marketplace | Southdown Plantation Southdown Marketplace is a one day Arts & Crafts Festival that features 300 local and national vendors with unique handmade crafts. There will also be fine arts including jewelry, clothing, toys, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, paintings, photography, dolls, metalwork, candles, gourmet food, and seasonal items. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 5 | Live Well Bayou | Terrebonne General Health System Live Well Bayou hosted by Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center invite the community to take charge of their health with cancer screenings for four different types of cancer, including breast, prostate, colorectal, and skin cancer. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 5 | Shatter the Silence: Hope Heals | Dumas Auditorium The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health-Region 3 has teamed up with Houma-area healthcare providers and community stakeholders to host a summit on suicide and mental health among African Americans. “Shatter the Silence: Hope Heals” brings together mental health professionals, social services providers, government officials and the public to discuss identifying emerging mental health problems and connecting with local resources. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 6 | Jazz Brunch | Houma Municipal Auditorium Join the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank (TCU) for an afternoon of food, fun and festivities and fill the house while filling our communities’ pantries at the Jazz Brunch. Help end food insufficiency in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes by supporting the TCU Foodbank and the St. Francis Vegetable Gardens. The event will take place from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.