CIS celebrates 38 years of Cardiovascular Care

On August 15, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) will celebrate 38 years of providing advanced cardiovascular care in south Louisiana.

Started by Dr. Craig Walker in Houma in 1983, CIS has grown to have 22 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with more than 65 physicians, 1,075 team members, 10 telecardiology sites, and management services now reaching to the suburbs of Chicago.

“I am proud of CIS’s accomplishments,” said Dr. Craig Walker. “We have built a practice that is well-known around the world.”

CIS’s mission, since day one, was to provide the highest-quality cardiovascular care available, and this mission still stands today. CIS is known as a pioneer of many cardiovascular “firsts” such as the first peripheral stent trial in 1988, the first coronary stent trial in 1989, and hundreds of firsts in the past near four decades. In putting patients first, CIS has also contributed significantly to the advancement and development of non-surgical treatments for cardiovascular disease, with a special focus also on peripheral artery disease in the legs.

“At CIS, we have continued to execute our original mission statement which had lofty goals. We have attracted and retained excellent talent and have been voted as a best place to work. We have participated in ground breaking research and education. And most importantly, we have been able to offer state-of-the-art cardiovascular care.”

CIS locations celebrating anniversary milestones this year include:

35 Years- Thibodaux and Lafayette General on Ambassador Caffery

15 Years- Zachary

10 Years- Crowley and Lafayette General on Heymann Blvd.

5 Years- Meridian, MS

Learn more about CIS at www.cardio.com.