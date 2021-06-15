CIS is First in Southeast U.S. to use PRESSANA® Catheter

Dr. Pradeep Nair, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) in Houma, Louisiana, was the first in the Southeast U.S. to use the PRESSANA® Occlusion Perfusion Catheter in a clinical setting to utilize a new method of targeted liquid drug delivery to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the legs. The device was first used on May 25 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gray, Louisiana.

PRESSANA® is a multi‐lumen balloon catheter designed to temporarily block blood flow to the specific area of the lesion to allow a concentrated, targeted delivery of the liquid treatment drug, in this case, the physician selected agent was Paclitaxel. This drug prevents the formation of scar tissue in the blood vessel to reduce chances of the re-obstruction of the artery (restenosis). This device is also unique in that it substantially reduces or eliminates the release of the selected drug throughout the body and can be repositioned and used multiple times with the same patient.

“This new technology allows for concentrated drug delivery in a pressurized environment to fully treat all types of atherosclerotic lesions,” explained Dr. Nair. “With the ability for multiple uses, even long lesions or multiple vessels can be safely treated with one device with little to no systemic release of the treatment agent. This newer generation of drug-delivery devices provides great promise in our battle against peripheral artery disease.”

PAD affects more than 12 million people in the United States by preventing blood flow to the legs and feet, causing significant pain and limited mobility, and potentially leading to surgery or even amputation in severe cases. Symptoms of PAD in the legs include: pain or cramping after activity, numbness, coldness, sores or ulcers that won’t heal, discoloration, hair loss, shiny skin or a weak pulse.

PRESSANA® is manufactured and distributed by Advanced Catheter Therapies, Inc. (ACT), a research and development commercial medical device company with a portfolio of innovative catheter technologies targeting vascular disease including thrombosis, inflammation, occlusions and restenosis. Dr. Rex Teeslink is the inventor of the Pressana® OPC technology, co-founder of ACT and its scientific advisor.

To learn more about this device or PAD, visit www.cardio.com.