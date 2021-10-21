CIS is First to Use New TriClip Valve Repair System

October 21, 2021
Pictured from left to right are Jeff Perez (Abbott), Brandon Inness, RN (TGHS), Shaneeka Stoot, RT (TGHS), Shawn Champagne, RN (TGHS), Elyse Bollinger, RT (TGHS), Dr. Peter Fail, Dr. Darrell Solet, Hiwannah Brown (Abbott) and Ken Bedock (Abbott).

Dr. Peter Fail, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) in Houma, is the first in Louisiana to use the TriClip™ Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair (TTVr) System to treat tricuspid valve regurgitation, a condition in which the valve between the two right heart chambers does not close properly. The procedure took place at Terrebonne General Health System.



TriClip™ G4 TTVr is built on a clip-based platform that is uniquely designed for the right heart as an alternative treatment for high-surgical risk patients with tricuspid regurgitation (TR). It features several enhancements that offer physicians more treatment options which can be tailored to patients’ unique tricuspid valve anatomy. It offers four implant sizes to give physicians the ability to choose an implant size for each patient. Physicians can also grasp leaflets simultaneously or independently with its controlled gripper actuation.

“Tricuspid regurgitation has long been ignored by the cardiovascular community, often referred to as ‘the forgotten valve,’” said Dr. Fail. “Yet, when you look at the data on patients with severe TR, they typically do not respond to medical therapy. The TriClip™ offers us the ability to treat these patients.”

Patients with severe symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation may experience the following symptoms:



  • Fatigue
  • Swelling in your abdomen, legs or veins in your neck
  • Abnormal heart rhythm
  • Pulsing in the neck
  • Shortness of breath with activity
  • Pulmonary hypertension

This repair system is manufactured by Abbott and is currently being evaluated in the TRILUMINATE™ Pivotal Trial. Early data shows that this minimally invasive option is safe and effective with significant improvements in quality of life and functional status and reduced hospitalizations throughout follow-up. (1,2)

Learn more at www.cardiovascular.abbott/int/en/hcp/products/structural-heart/triclip.html.



