CIS named One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for Second Year in a Row

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, earning this title for the second year in a row.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“Our physician-led, employee-driven culture has always been the key ingredient in our success at CIS,” said CIS CEO David Konur, FACHE. “Now more than ever, our team has shown amazing perseverance through these difficult times, and their commitment to our patients has been nothing short of exceptional.”

“One year into the pandemic, we’ve seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times.”

Cardiovascular Institute of the South will be recognized at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place in September at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

