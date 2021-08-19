Get Moving, Thibodaux: New Walking Path Promotes Being Active while Discovering Downtown

Becky Gautreaux with LSU AgCenter formed Live Healthy Thibodaux, where community members create ways to make Thibodaux healthier. Thibodaux Connection came to fruition to encourage visitors to get out and move. Thibodaux Connection is a three-mile walking path through Thibodaux. There’s a one-mile loop around Nicholls State campus that connects to a one-mile loop around Downtown Thibodaux.

Markers will map out the route, and they have begun the installation of those. There will also be benches along the way, and Live Healthy Thibodaux is working on acquiring shades and refillable water stations. Thibodaux Main Street Director Danielle Stein said Main Street is excited to partner with the initiatives to bring healthier alternatives to the area.

Other Live Healthy Thibodaux initiatives include a farmer’s market and a blessings box. The Farmers Market takes place every Monday from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. on the corner of Tiger Drive and St. Mary Street, where they offer fresh fruits, vegetables, and other items. The blessing box is located in a government housing complex. The blessing box is a donation box where the public can drop off non-perishable food items so those in need could use them. There are also additional blessing boxes being constructed by the Youth Build program in Houma.

Gautreaux said they are shooting for September 30 for Thibodaux Connection to be available to the public.