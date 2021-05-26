Louisiana Department of Health Offers Employer Vaccination Sites

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering to facilitate COVID vaccination clinics at employer sites.

The state is adequately stockpiled with Moderna vaccines and will provide the vaccine and supplies at no cost to employers who provide the space to host the clinic. The location must include adequate space for vaccinations, filling out the paperwork, and space for distanced seating to be observed for 15 minutes post-vaccination.

The state can also deploy Louisiana National Guard members to carry out the vaccination clinic for employers with 80 or more people to be vaccinated.

For employers with fewer to be vaccinated, the state will still provide supplies at no cost, but employers would need to rely on an occupational health provider to administer the vaccine.

Employers are welcome to open the clinic up to employees’ family members or neighboring companies, if desired, to reach the higher number of vaccinations to be administered.

To inquire more information, or to participate, contact Katherine Gilbert-Theriot, Terrebonne Economic Development Authority, at ktheriot@tpeda.org.

By Heidi Guidry