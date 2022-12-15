Mental Health Matters: Know the Signs of Suicide

By Marvin Clifford, PhD

According to recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate has increased in almost every state in the nation — and by more than 30 percent in 25 states — in the past two decades.

More than half of the people who died by suicide had undiagnosed mental health problems. The CDC notes that “relationship, substance use, health and job or financial problems are among the other circumstances contributing to suicide.”​

Know the Signs:

We can all help prevent suicide and encourage loved ones to seek mental health support. ​Below are a few of the signs to watch for in friends or family:

Talking about wanting to die or kill oneself

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or reckless

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

How Can You Help Yourself?

If you are personally dealing with mental health issues, suicidal thoughts or a crisis, don’t forget that it’s just as important to stop and listen to your owns needs. Below are a few ways to help you get through a difficult time.