‘Modern technology. Timeless caring’:Terrebonne General ushers in a new era

With a new name and logo, Terrebonne General ushered in the next era for the organization.

Now named Terrebonne General Health System, the entity unveiled its new brand and announced an expansion Tuesday afternoon.

“To better reflect the size and scope of our vision to provide medical care where care is needed, both within and outside the walls of the medical center, Terrebonne General Medical Center’s name is expanding to Terrebonne General Health System,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

As the name changed, so did Terrebonne General’s logo — going from ‘TGMC’ to a medical cross, formed by two intersecting heart shapes. “The inner intersection of the hearts forms a leaf, representing the native oak trees found on the campus and symbolizing the long-lasting and trusted legacy of Terrebonne General,” the hospital said in a statement.

The rebranding comes with a new tagline, too: “Modern technology. Timeless caring.” The organization said it’s built around its core philosophy of treating patients with a combination of high tech and high touch. “This is an important reminder that, although our name has changed, what we stand for has not changed nor has our core values,” reads a statement by Terrebonne General.

This is the first name change in the medical facility’s 65-plus-year history since 1984 — when it was established as Terrebonne General Medical Center.

“Both our vision and our mission are the same as what our forefathers thought of. They had a dream. They continue to make us grow and continue to serve this community, our region and the people within. And we haven’t minimized that commitment at all, and we’re very proud of that,” Peoples said to the audience of local elected officials, Terrebonne Genera Board of Commissioners and other community members Tuesday evening.

In 1954, Terrebonne General opened with 76 beds and fewer than 80 people on staff. Today, it’s a 321-bed facility with over 200 physicians, 1,500 employees and 144,000 annual admissions.

And it’s still growing.

The health system is expanding the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, establishing physician multi-specialty clinics and building on and off-site facilities, aiming to make it more convenient for patients to fill prescriptions and get tested.

“TGMC has evolved, and the term ‘medical center’ no longer accurately reflects what we do. We’re becoming more of a health partner that offers both preventive care and hospital care in multiple locations,” Peoples said. “Even with all these changes, Terrebonne General’s core mission remains the same: offering our patients exceptional healthcare with compassion. The main difference is now we’ll be able to offer it to more people in more places.”

Peoples thanked Terrebonne General’s team and community partners for their help in the success and growth over the years. She also made a note of the Terrebonne Parish officials’ assistance in setting up the drive-through vaccination site at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

“One phone call to [Parish President Gordon Dove] and I said, ‘We need the Civic Center.’…And it didn’t take a minute and a half for him to say, ‘Sure, no problem,” Peoples said.”…As of date, we’ve given over 20,000 vaccines to our community.”

After the presentation, Dove said his administration has a “great working relationship” with Terrebonne General.

“They are very easy to work with, very cordial,” he said. “…The medical profession is the backbone of Terrebonne Parish. Taking care of citizens is our ultimate goal, so we work with them in any way they need us.”