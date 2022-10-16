Ochsner Health: Spicy Chicken Sausage & Seafood Green Gumbo Recipe

Etiquette Dinner to be Hosted by Nicholls College of BusinessOctober 16, 2022
By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD
Just a smidge of whole grain flour is used in place of a traditional roux, and sodium is kept in check with Tabasco and unsalted stock. Serve over brown rice or cauliflower rice, or “soup-style,” sans the rice.
Only 30 minutes to prep and 55 minutes to cook
Nutritional Information:
- 240 calories
- 9 grams fat
- 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp whole wheat pastry flour
- 8 cups no-salt-added chicken stock, divided
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 stalks celery, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 5 kale leaves, washed, stemmed, julienned
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp filé powder
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon Tabasco
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 pound chicken sausage, sliced (look for no added nitrates or nitrites, such as Aidell’s or Al Fresco)
- 1/2 pound frozen Louisiana crawfish tails
- 1/4 pound Gulf shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed
- 1 cup frozen okra pieces
Instructions:
- Preheat a large heavy-bottom soup pot or Dutch oven to medium heat. Add olive oil and flour to make a roux. Using a whisk, gently but consistently stir the flour into the oil so that it is evenly distributed and cooking. Pour in about ¼ to ½ cup of the stock and continue to whisk to allow the roux to incorporate and come together (about 5 minutes).
- Then, add the chopped onion, celery, pepper and garlic and allow to sauté in the roux for about another 5 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add the kale, and once it has wilted, add the remaining stock along with the seasonings (Worcestershire, herbs, and hot sauce). Bring the mixture to a boil, and then cover, reduce heat and allow to simmer for about an hour.
- Add the chicken sausage, crawfish and shrimp, and allow to cook for another 30 minutes. Add the okra about 10 minutes before finished. Serve warm and enjoy!