Ochsner Health: Spicy Chicken Sausage & Seafood Green Gumbo Recipe

By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD

Just a smidge of whole grain flour is used in place of a traditional roux, and sodium is kept in check with Tabasco and unsalted stock. Serve over brown rice or cauliflower rice, or “soup-style,” sans the rice.

Only 30 minutes to prep and 55 minutes to cook

Nutritional Information:

240 calories

9 grams fat

6 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp whole wheat pastry flour

8 cups no-salt-added chicken stock, divided

1 onion, diced

3 stalks celery, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

5 kale leaves, washed, stemmed, julienned

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp filé powder

1 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon Tabasco

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 pound chicken sausage, sliced (look for no added nitrates or nitrites, such as Aidell’s or Al Fresco)

1/2 pound frozen Louisiana crawfish tails

1/4 pound Gulf shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

1 cup frozen okra pieces

Instructions: