A public health COVID-19 vaccination event will take place at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 1000 Wallis St. in Houma, this Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health and National Guard healthcare teams will be giving the vaccinations and answer questions.

Anyone age 18 or older is encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CovidVaccine.LA.GOV

or by calling 1-800-228-9409 weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm.