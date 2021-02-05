Take Your Health to Heart: CIS highlights the importance of prevention, early detection

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is celebrating American Heart Month this February by creating awareness on the importance of prevention and early detection.

Heart disease takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Every 37 seconds, an American dies of heart disease meaning that in this pandemic, heart disease is still a very real threat. Now more than ever, heart health is important and symptoms should not be ignored. Your health and safety are important to us, and our staff at each clinic is trained to provide you with a safe experience.

Heart disease accounts for 25 percent of deaths in our state. Particularly in Louisiana, the prevalence of obesity and diabetes means that our communities are at greater risk of heart disease. Knowing your risk factors and maintaining visits with your cardiologist are some of the best ways to ensure your ticker stays in tip-top shape.

Heart disease can strike anyone at any age. In fact, it is becoming more prevalent in those under the age of 60. Heart disease can also be a silent killer, with no symptoms until a heart attack or stroke occur. That is why it is important to determine your risk factors now and take preventative measures to lessen your risk.

CIS is a world-leader in the treatment of all forms of heart and vascular disease, with more than 60 expert cardiologists. To schedule an appointment or find a list of our 21 locations, visit www.cardio.com.

Feature photo by Robina Weermeijer