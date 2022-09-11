Terrebonne General and MBP announce new Prevention on the Go online platform

Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced their new Prevention on the Go platform, MyPOGO, providing access to free cancer screenings at your fingertips. “MyPOGO makes it easy and convenient to access your free cancer screenings. Create your account now to save time and make scheduling your free screenings quick and simple,” reads a statement from Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

The platform can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week at pogo.marybird.com. “In partnership with Terrebonne General Health System, we provide the full spectrum of cancer care, from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, recovery and survivorship for those in the Bayou Region,” reads a statement from MBP.