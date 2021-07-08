Terrebonne General Health System Awarded a Safety Grant

Terrebonne General Health System was announced as a 2021 recipient of the Funds for Safety Grant sponsored and funded by the Louisiana Hospital Association Trust Funds. The facility has previously received the award four times, most recently in 2019. Terrebonne General is proud to further its ongoing commitment to support patient and employee safety through the Louisiana Hospital Association Trust Funds grant program.

The 2021 safety grant will be used to purchase a neonatal simulator to improve the care of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients. This specialized technology allows clinical staff to simulate high-risk scenarios in a safe, controlled setting – improving neonatal outcomes. Terrebonne General will complete this improvement over the next year. Terrebonne General is the only facility in the region to have a Level 3 NICU for infants of all gestational ages who require advanced respiratory support. This means our NICU patients do not need to be transported to another facility for care.

Terrebonne General’s previously awarded Funds for Safety projects include investment in advanced equipment for ventilator-associated pneumonia prevention and new technology to help improve cardiac event outcomes. Past awards have also funded enhanced testing to guide antimicrobial management and improve outcomes for patients with a suspected infection.

The Funds for Safety Grant Program was created in 2012 by the LHA Trust Funds, a leading provider of malpractice, general liability, and Workers’ Compensation solutions in Louisiana. The program was established to help fund its members’ initiatives to improve patient or visitor safety. Since its creation, the grant program has awarded more than $2.7 million to fund more than 100 unique projects for Louisiana healthcare facilities.