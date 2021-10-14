Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Bernie Clement as Director of Information Technology (IT). Clement comes to us with over 20 years of Healthcare IT leadership experience from hospitals in the area. In his leadership roles, he served as Vice President of Clinic Operations and Chief Information Officer. Clement has an MBA with a concentration in Information Technology from Houston Baptist University and certifications in Lean for Healthcare and Project Management from Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL).

“Bernie’s extensive experience in Healthcare Information Technology will be an asset to our Health System in providing our patients and staff innovative technology. He is a welcomed addition to our exceptional team,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.