Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes New Hospital Medicine Physicians

Terrebonne General Health System announces the addition of three new hospital medicine physicians to its esteemed medical staff. Caleb Dupre, M.D., Renata Harkcom, M.D., and Sarah T. Oncale, D.O., M.S., have joined the esteemed medical staff.

Dr. Dupre, a native of Houma, graduated Cum Laude from Nicholls State University with his Bachelor of Science. He completed his Doctor of Medicine and residency in internal medicine and pediatrics from Louisiana State University Health in Shreveport, LA.

While there, he was appointed chief resident and was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society and Alpha Omega Alpha.

Dr. Harkcom earned her Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI. She received a Master of Public Health, Global Health Systems, and Development and her Doctor of Medicine from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. Dr. Harkcom completed her family medicine residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Jackson in Jackson, TN.

Dr. Oncale, a Houma native, received her Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University- Shreveport. She earned a Master of Science in Medical Science from Mississippi College in Clinton, MS, and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, SC. Dr. Oncale completed her internal medicine residency at CUSOM/UNC-Southeastern Health in Lumberton, NC.

“Terrebonne General is proud to welcome these three accomplished physicians to our already amazing hospitalist team,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO. Terrebonne General has over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties. To find a physician or to learn more, please visit TGHealthSystem.com.