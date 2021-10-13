Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes New Pulmonologist

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes pulmonologist Ugochukwu “Ugo” D.S. Ezema, M.D., to their esteemed medical staff and Terrebonne General Pulmonology Care.

Dr. Ezema received his Bachelor of Science from Nicholls State University in 2009. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from St. Matthews School of Medicine in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, in 2015. He completed an internal medicine residency at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma in 2018 and his Pulmonary and Critical Care Program at Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans in 2021.

While in training, he conducted numerous presentations and research on pulmonary disorders. He also received the Doctor of the Quarter award in 2017 while at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.

“We are proud to have Dr. Ezema on our dedicated pulmonology/critical care medicine team,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “His wealth of knowledge and love for the people in our area will make him a welcomed addition to our health system.” Dr. Ezema will be joining Dr. Ralph Bourgeois, Dr. Navin Kumar Durairajan, and Dr. Andrea Lorio at

Terrebonne General Pulmonology Care. Pulmonology Care specializes in diagnosing and treating pulmonary disorders, such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disorders (COPD), and Lung Cancer.

To schedule an appointment, please call (985) 851-6090 or visit TGHealthSystem.com to learn more.