Terrebonne General Medical Center Now Taking Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccines

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) is currently scheduling appointments for the week of March 8th. TGMC will distribute an additional 550 vaccines per day to those who qualify Tuesday, March 9, Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 8 am – 5 pm. All vaccines will be provided in a drive-thru manner.

People who currently qualify to receive the vaccine include teachers, pregnant persons, and individuals 55 and over with at least one of the conditions listed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness”. For a complete listing of those conditions visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/.

Appointments are required. To schedule, visit www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC or call 873-4686.

For the latest updates please visit tgmc.com or TGMC’s Facebook page @tgmchealth.