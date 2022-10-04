Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center announced limited time offers

Join Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center and enter the fall season with a new fitness plan. The fitness center is offering limited time enrollment offers during the month of October:

October 3 – 6: $0 enrollment fee

October 7 – 21: $25 enrollment fee

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers personalized exercise plans, equipment orientation, comprehensive exercise facilities and exercise classes, personal training and specialty programs, and nationally certified fitness specialists. The facility amenities include cardio equipment, strength training equipment, locker rooms, indoor track, group exercise classes, aquatics area, child care, full court gymnasium, and an outdoor sports complex. An online tour of the facility can be viewed here. A membership inquiry can be completed online here.

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is located at 726 N Acadia Road, and is open Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on weekends. For more information about membership options and rates, or to schedule a tour, contact Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center at 985-493-4950.