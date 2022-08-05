Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers limited time discount on enrollment

Grab your sneakers and sign up! Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is offering a discounted enrollment fee until Friday, August 12. The limited time enrollment fee is only $25. A membership gives guests access to the 60,000 square foot fitness center. The state of the art facility includes a full-service locker rooms, a warm water therapy and lap pool, strength training equipment, an indoor track, gymnasiums, child care, group exercise studios, and sports complex.

“Getting back to the gym doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Make fitness fun again when you discover a new routine and new ways to reach your fitness goals. Whether you’re new to the gym or returning after taking a break, we will help you get back into the groove,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center. Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is proud to provide a supportive environment with options for every fitness level.

Those interested in taking advantage of the limited time discount can contact Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center at (985) 493-4950, visit the member services desk, or fill out the form online.