November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and Thibodaux Regional Health System invites you to educate yourself and seek proper treatment. Throughout the month of November, Well Talk with Thibodaux Regional will offer a series of events to help patients manage diabetes, and get back to a healthy life on the following dates:

Living with Diabetes: Tuesday, November 8, Thibodaux

Tuesday, November 8, Thibodaux Diabetes Foot Care: Monday, November 14, Raceland

Monday, November 14, Raceland Diabetes Foot Care: Tuesday, November 15, Houma

Registration for the events is required, and can be made by calling 985-493-4374. To make an appointment with Thibodaux Regional Endocrinology Clinic at 985-493-3080.