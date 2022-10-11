World Mental Health Day: Four ways to care for yourself and others

Today, October 10 is World Mental Health Day, creating awareness, and support of mental health. The World Federation for Mental Health commemorated the holiday in 1992, two years later in 1994, the organization announced it would provide a theme each year for the celebration. This year’s theme is ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority.’

By 1995 the celebration expanded the globe, with over 150 countries participating and hosting mental health conferences. According to the National Institutes of Health, one in five Americans live with a mental illness. Some common mental health issues include depression, anxiety disorders, eating disorders and addictive behaviors. As of today, depression is listed as the number one most diagnosed mental illness in the United States, affecting over 300 million Americans.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, here are a few ways you can spread awareness, and nurture your mental well being on a day-to-day basis: