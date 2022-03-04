12th Annual Bayou Home Show & Cannata’s Festival of Food is March 19 & 20

You don’t want to miss the 12th Annual Bayou Home Show and Cannata’s Festival of Food Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Houma Civic Center!

The show features everything you need for your home plus samples, tastings, and coupons from all of your favorite brands. The Home Show will showcase all of the latest in kitchens, bathrooms, siding, solar products, and more. With numerous “how-to” demonstrations by leading experts, you’ll find everything you need to turn your house into your dream home! Cannata’s Food Festival will have samples and recipes from 40 vendors. A giveaway will also allow one lucky festival-goers to win $1,000 worth of groceries!

Regular admission is $6.00 for adults and children 13 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the show or ahead of time at this ticket link. Spend $25 dollars at any Cannata’s from February 25 through March 20 and receive two free tickets to the show!