16th Annual Super Cooper 5K Scheduled for March 26th

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to continue the partnership with the Cooper Life Fund to benefit the community. Over the last 15 years, The Cooper Life Fund has donated over $191,500 to the Terrebonne General Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) through the generous support of the community. This year, the 16th Annual Super Cooper 5K and one-mile fun run are scheduled for March 26, 2022, at Pinocchio’s Pizza Playhouse on Prevost Drive in Houma. The event is hosted by John and Ashley Fontenot of the Cooper Life Fund and raises money for families of newborn infants born with serious medical conditions and admitted to Terrebonne General’s Level III NICU.

Terrebonne General is proud to partner with the Super Cooper 5K race as it encourages the community to focus on their health by leading an active lifestyle. From walkers to runners, the Super Cooper fun run and 5K accommodates all ages and fitness levels.

All proceeds from the Super Cooper 5K are donated to The Foundation for Terrebonne General to provide medical and social care needs for the families of infants admitted to the Terrebonne General NICU with serious medical conditions. The fund provides families with a care package filled with necessities for their NICU infants, such as gas cards, car seats, lodging vouchers, and other items that these families have not prepared for while their baby is in intensive care. The Cooper Life Fund is dedicated to honoring families with babies in the Terrebonne General NICU and is committed to helping to ease the stress of their stay.

“Ashley and John Fontenot have been a true inspiration to our Women’s Health Center for the active role they have played in the lives of parents who have had babies that need advanced care in the NICU,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO. She added, “We are grateful that they are a part of our Terrebonne General family and for all that, they continue to do to support NICU families.”

John and Ashley Fontenot founded the Cooper Life Fund after their son, Cooper Fontenot, was born with a congenital heart defect called Transposition of the Great Vessels. Cooper spent many weeks in the hospital and endured several hours of open-heart surgery when he was only nine days old. Cooper is alive and well today because of advanced medical care and extensive cardiovascular research.

“Our Foundation, Cooper Life Fund, is an extension of the amazing community that we live in. God had a plan when we moved here from Lafayette in 2006. We quickly learned that this area is made up of caring people with a love for one another and huge hearts without an ounce of selfishness. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such incredible people. Our community is the reason why we have had 15 wonderful years and are now preparing for our 16th Annual Super Cooper 5K here in Houma. We look forward to another great event, and to many more in the future.” said John Fontenot, Cooper Life Fund President.

Terrebonne General is the only hospital in the region to provide a Level III NICU to care for the youngest and smallest patients. The NICU is staffed by full-time neonatologists and can treat premature infants born at a weight of fewer than three pounds and younger than 32 weeks. Terrebonne General is committed to providing this high level of specialized care to keep mothers near their babies while undergoing treatment.

For more information on the Cooper Life Fund and the Super Cooper 5K please visit https://www.cooperlifefund.org/sc22.