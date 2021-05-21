2021 LSA Scholarship Awarded to South Lafourche High School Graduate

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced South Lafourche High School graduate Joshua Scioneaux has been awarded the 2021 Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship for Lafourche Parish. Scioneaux will receive the $500 scholarship to assist him with expenses as he plans to pursue a degree in nursing from Nicholls State University. On his application, Scioneaux expressed plans to become a certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

Sheriff Webre said, “Congratulations to Mr. Scioneaux on his recent graduation and on receiving the LSA scholarship. He is very deserving of this honor having been recognized for several honors in high school and having been involved in numerous activities. I wish him the best of luck as he pursues his degree.”

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Educational Scholarship Program awards $500 to graduating high school students in parishes where the sheriffs are members of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. Funding for this scholarship is made possible through the generous support of Lafourche Parish’s Honorary Members. The goal of the program is to provide assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the program.

To be eligible for the LSA scholarship, each applicant must be a Lafourche Parish resident and a high school senior planning to enroll as a full-time student at Nicholls State University or L.E. Fletcher Technical Community College. The scholarship is awarded as a gift, not a loan, to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. An independent board of review selects the winner of the scholarship.