2022 Basin Brew Fest Brings Craft Beer, Competition, and Good Times to Morgan City

Get your taste buds ready for the fourth annual Basin Brew Fest! The fest is coming back to Morgan City on Saturday, March 26, so don’t forget to mark your calendars.

Proudly serving craft beer since 2017, the fest’s purpose is to give festival-goers samples of what South Louisiana offers in craft beer. They include homebrewers and breweries that are popping up across the state. The festival has expanded to include more beer, and while their goal is to bring some flavor from the south, they also raise funds to continue renovations to historic Lawrence Park in Downtown Morgan City.

So far, the playground is complete, but they are striving to restore the historic bandstand and the fountain in the center of the park. “It is our job as a Main Street community to make sure it, along with our historic downtown buildings, get the respect that they deserve,” the event’s website reads. The Morgan City Main Street works to preserve the history which they call the city’s cornerstone, and by the way of craft beer, celebrates heritage and culture.

Breweries that have participated in the fest include Parish Brewing Co., LA 31, Abita, Urban South, NOLA Brewing Co., Tin Roof, Crying Eagle, Port Orleans Brewing Co., Gnarly Barley, Chafunkta Brewing Co., Huckleberry Brewing Co., Great Raft Brewing, Parleaux Beer Lab, Flying Tiger Brewery, Second Line Brewing, Zony Mash Beer Project, Gilla Brewing Company, Cajun Fire Brewing Co., All Relation, and Ouachita Brewing Co. There will also be a Tap Trailer where Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and two craft beer selections will be available for purchase.

The fest also hosts Homebrew which celebrates Louisiana craft beer with a competition! There will be a judged competition along with a people’s choice competition. Don’t worry, those recipes are safe because they do not need to be submitted for the competition. Applications can be found here.

What goes well with beer and a good time? Food! Morgan City Main Street will also be selling burgers, boudin, sausage, chips, and pickles.

All who enter the fest must be 21 years of age or older and IDs will be scanned at the entrance gate. VIP tickets are $55 which include unlimited samples, entry wristband, swag bag, an event t-shirt, two meal tickets, and early admission at noon. VIP tickets are only available in advance and sales end March 2nd. General admission tickets are $30 which includes unlimited samples, entry wristband, entry at 1 p.m., and this increases to $40 day of the event.

There are also designated driver tickets if you don’t drink or want to be the hero of your group. The DD tickets are only $5 which includes entry (they are a different color than general admission so operators know not to serve samples) and donations go to animal rescue!

The event runs from 12:00 p.m. (except for you VIPs) to 4:00 p.m. and will take place on the corner of Front Street and Greenwood Street in Morgan City. Don’t worry if the rain comes, because the fest easily moves under the bridge. Click here to purchase tickets and follow them on Facebook to keep up to date with details.