2022 Rougarou Fest Poster Revealed, Fest Returns October 21-23

The 2022 Rougarou Fest Commemorative Poster has been revealed!

This year’s poster was designed by award-winning artist Chad Savage. Savage has over 20 years of experience drawing and designing for the horror genre and his artwork has appeared on the covers of numerous books and magazines. Also, his original fonts have appeared on books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, and movies. The poster’s will be available for purchase during this year’s fest including ones that are signed.

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center’s Rougarou Fest will be from October 21 through October 23, 2022. Traditionally, the fest has filled the streets of Downtown Houma, however, this year will be different. It will kick-off at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, which is still being constructed, located on Civic Center Blvd. in Houma. Rougarou, a Cajun tradition of a wolf-like creature keeping children’s behavior in check, originated from the French term “loup-garou.”

The fest is returning to Houma after 2021’s festival was canceled due to Hurricane Ida. Instead of holding a festival, the organization focused on the Rougarou Relief program that aided in Hurricane Ida’s fundraising and recovery efforts. Mais, ya better come out this year, or the Rougarou might pull ya toes!