2023 Acadia Music Fest to benefit the Layne Paul Gravois Foundation

2023’s Acadia Music Fest in Thibodaux will be benefiting two local foundations this year, one being the Layne Paul Gravois Foundation.

The Layne Paul Gravois foundation was created after the sudden passing of Layne Paul Gravois, an LSU honors student studying electrical engineering, at age 21. As written by the foundation, “Layne selflessly entered the waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Miramar Beach, Florida, on April 8, 2021, attempting to rescue children who were drowning due to riptides. Layne ultimately sacrificed his life so that others could live… Three simple words used by Father Patrick in his homily have become the mantra for our foundation’s mission: ‘Live Like Layne.”

Layne was posthumously awarded the Carnegies Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, as well as Commendations from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana House of Representatives. After the donation fund created in lieu of flowers skyrocketed far beyond any expectations, Layne’s parents, Lenny and Kristi Gravois, used those funds to award the first Layne Paul Gravois Memorial Scholarship in honor of Layne, and the foundation was born.

The Layne Paul Gravois Foundation was created as “a way to honor the life Layne lived, his ultimate sacrifice, and to keep his memory alive.” College scholarships are awarded in his memory to those that emulate the qualities and character displayed by Layne: academics, athleticism, avid outdoorsmanship, leadership, humility, faith, and selflessness.

Other goals of the foundation are to educate on water awareness, beach condition flag warnings, and rip current safety. Funds collected by the foundation will be used to award scholarships, provide education, provide life rings on Miramar Beach, Florida, and run the foundation.

“It means so much to us to have the Acadia Music Fest choose to benefit our foundation,” said Kristi Gravois, Layne’s mother. “It is so important to us to have the community remember and honor Layne in this way. It helps keep his memory alive and makes us feel like he is still here with us.”

Come out and show your support for the Layne Paul Gravois Foundation on October 28, 2023 at Acadia Music Fest. Tickets are on sale now at acadiamusicfest.net. For sponsorship perks, please email acadiamusicfest@yahoo.com