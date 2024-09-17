2024 Sugar Cane Harvest is underway– here is how to stay safe as a motorist

2024 sugar cane harvesting is here! With a number of neighboring sugar mills opening this week and Lafourche Sugars, LLC and Raceland Sugars, Inc set to kick off in the very near future, Thibodaux Police Department Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue would like to offer some safety tips to motorist and farmers in our area.

As farmers begins to be harvest, the mills will run constantly and there will be an increase in farm traffic on the roadways of Thibodaux. Safety is especially important as farmers and motorists share the road during grinding season.

More motorists will encounter farm equipment increasing the potential for crashes. Collisions are often the result of the speed difference between passenger cars and trucks and slower moving farm equipment. Farmers should make sure that all necessary slow-moving vehicle signs, reflectors, warning flashers and lights are operating and easily visible. Motorists should be able to quickly identify farm equipment and always be ready to slow down.

TIPS FOR HARVESTERS:

Make sure hauling equipment is secured and do not overload haulers.

Stay alert. Stay off your cell phone and two-way radios while operating equipment on public roadways.

Watch and listen for approaching vehicles before entering a roadway and while traveling on the roads. Vehicles will approach rapidly.

Operate vehicles at a safe speed.

Watch out for pedestrians, animals, mailboxes, and steep embankments.

Slow down when taking sharp curves.

Be aware that there may be more traffic on the roadways in the mornings and afternoons.

TIPS FOR MOTORISTS

It is legal in Louisiana to operate farm machinery on public roadways.

Stay alert. Stay off cell phones while traveling in areas where the harvest is underway.

Operate vehicles at a safe speed. Farm machinery and harvest trucks travel slower than normal traffic. When you see these vehicles on the roadway, don’t wait until the last minute to begin slowing down.

Machinery traveling partially off the roadway may suddenly move completely into the roadway. If you must pass farm equipment, determine if the road is wide enough and do so with caution

Be sure there is adequate distance to pass safely

Please avoid road rage. Use extra patience and careful driving habits. Report unsafe driving to the Thibodaux Police Department (985) 446-5021 or simply dial 911.