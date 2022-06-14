4th Annual Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo Raises Awareness for Childhood Drowning

Register today for the 4th Annual Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo which runs from July 7 through July 9.

The fishing family-friendly rodeo features inshore and offshore divisions along with a slew of family activities over three days. Fishing starts Thursday, July 7, at 6:00 a.m. Scales run from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, and a Cornhole Tournament is set for that night from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Saturday, July 9, scales run from noon to 4:00 p.m., Ruffin Ready plays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and awards are at 6:15 p.m. An auction follows the awards ceremony at 7:00 p.m. and the Junior Lacross Band wraps up the rodeo playing from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The rodeo takes place at the Grand Isle Marina, 158 Sandollar Ct., in Grand Isle with the festivities happening at the Tarpon Pavilion. The categories for adults are Speckled Trout, Red Fish under 27″, Red Fish over 27″, Sheephead, White Trout, Flounder, Drum, Mangrove, Snapper, Cobia (Lemon Fish), Red Snapper, Mahi Mahi, Grouper, Yellow Fin Tuna, Black Fin Tuna, and Jack Crevalle. The categories for kids are Speckled Trout, Red Fish under 27″, Red Fish over 27″, Hardhead Catfish, White Trout, Croaker, and Sheephead. The category for kayaks is Speckled Trout, Red Fish under 27″, and Sheephead.

The Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo was founded to drive awareness of childhood drowning. According to the rodeo’s website, unintentional drowning is the number one cause of death from injury in children ages one to four. Three children die every day from drowning. Proceeds from the rodeo go towards educating local elementary school students and parents on drowning prevention as well as scholarships to local high school seniors.

The rodeo was inspired by two-year-old Riley John Bourgeois. On June 30, 2018, Riley was transported to Children’s Hospital after slipping away from home and finding his way to a neighbor’s swimming pool. Riley was immediately rescued from the pool and administered CPR. Riley fought in PICU for two days as he slipped away on July 2, 2019. Parents Nicole and Dary Bourgeois said on the rodeo’s website that the tragic event not only shook the family and the community, but the story reached internationally. “As I watched my sweet little Riley lying there, lifeless, praying, praying, and praying to God, I thought to myself, I don’t want another person to have to go through this agony,” the testimony reads.

To support the cause and to help raise awareness of unintentional childhood drownings, you can purchase tickets here. Will call tickets will be available at the event.