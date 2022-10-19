5 tips to keep your pets safe this Halloween

As Halloween approaches, Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, scanned its database of more than 750,000 pets and found that historically there is a noticeable increase in chocolate toxicity claims beginning now, through the end of the year. In some years, toxicity claims have spiked more than 70 percent at Halloween.

Given that spooky fact, Trupanion recommends that pet parents keep any candy or treats they may have around for Halloween in a safe place that is not accessible by their pet.

Here are 5 tips on how to keep your pets safe this Halloween from Dr. Sarah Nold, staff veterinarian at Trupanion.

1. Keep your pets away from: Chocolate, Raisins, Xylitol

“Chocolate contains a naturally occurring stimulant called theobromine, which is similar to caffeine,” said Dr. Sarah Nold, staff veterinarian at Trupanion. “If enough theobromine is ingested it can be toxic to dogs and cats.”

Signs of chocolate toxicity can include vomiting, diarrhea, elevated heart rate and seizures. Also, chocolate is more dangerous for a smaller dog because they don’t have to ingest as much as a larger dog to cause toxicity. Pet owners should also keep treats containing the sugar substitute xylitol away from their pets. Xylitol causes a very low blood sugar that can result in weakness, collapse and seizures.

2. Costumes

We’ve all seen those adorable pets dressed in their Halloween costume – they’re irresistible! Just make sure they are comfortable wearing a costume and the get up you choose is not annoying or unsafe for your furry friend. Take time to get your pet accustomed to the costume before Halloween

3. Pumpkin candles and decorations

Candles may bring an extra glow to that jack-o-lantern, but make sure they are not in reach of your dogs and cats. Flames can easily find wagging tails and curious noses. Also keep your pet away from any maize or corn decorations.

4. Trick or Treat Visitors

One of the best things about the Halloween is all of the trick or treaters that grace your front doorstep, but all of the added commotion and noise can be stressful to family pets. All but the most social dogs and cats should be kept in a separate room away from the front door during peak trick-or-treating hours.

5. Keep your pet visible and identifiable

Never leave your pet unsupervised, but in case your dog or cat does manage to dart outside make sure they have on a reflective collar with proper identification for the pet in case they get lost.