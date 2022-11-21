650 pints of blood collected during Ron Brooks Annual LSU/Ole Miss Blood Drive

Pelican Waste not picking-up garbage on Thanksgiving DayNovember 21, 2022
Congratulations to all the winners of the Ron Brooks LSU/Ole Miss Blood Drive! Through the generosity of our community, the Terrebonne General Blood Donor Center collected 650 pints to help the patients of Terrebonne Parish.
Winners were Barry Boquet, Gretchen Moore, William Crawford, Paul Matzke and Laura Verdun. Prizes included $500 gift cards, Beats headphones, and autographed footballs from the Manning Family and Bobby Hebert “Cajun Cannon”.
The winners were pictured with Jay Walker, Foundation Chair and Cody Sanders, representing Mr. Ron Brooks and Ole Miss.