8th Annual Bayou Beer Fest Moves Location to Fletcher Campus

Bayou Beer Fest has announced the festival will now take place on the Fletcher Technical College campus on Saturday, November 13.

The fest usually takes place at the Southdown Plantation, but due to extensive damage, they have relocated the event to 1407 Hwy. 311 in Schriever. The Eighth Annual Bayou Beer Fest will have hundreds of craft and specialty brews from Louisiana craft breweries. It begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Drink Ticket Packages are $45 which includes 30 sample tickets for beers. They encourage to bring cash for food and other goodies, and proceeds benefit veterans. Donations are also being accepted to benefit veterans. Tickets and donations can be found here.

The fest is also looking for volunteers. For more information and to register to volunteer, click here.