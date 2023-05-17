Acadia Music Fest 2023 lineup announced

Mark your calendars! The Acadia Music Fest in Thibodaux just announced their official line up for the event coming on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The Acadia Music Fest will feature MJ Dardar Band, The Runtz, Icarus Jones, Little John & The Dirty Clarks, George Birge, Niko Moon, Better Than Ezra, and Marcus King at Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival. The Acadia Music Fest will also feature local artists, delicious food, and a Kid’s Korner. For more information about the upcoming festival, please visit their Facebook or website, or call (985) 492-0017.