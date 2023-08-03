All-new indoor Performance Golf Studio opens in Houma

This past week, the all-new, locally owned indoor golf range Performance Golf Studio opened in Houma!

“I picked up golf in September of 2022 due to a back injury, after a lifetime of playing other sports,” explained co-owner and founder Lee Fanguy. “I heard the demand for an indoor golf range around Houma and knew I wanted to start one. I brought the idea to my brother-in-law and now co-owner Greg Roger, and we decided to do it.”

This indoor golf studio has state-of-the-art simulators, perfect for practice or play and suitable for most age groups! They also offer private lessons from Dane Pontiff, a certified golf instructor and former PGA Golf Professional with over 20 years of experience.

“The main point of Performance Golf Studio is to focus on game improvement and help introduce newcomers to the sport,” explained Fanguy. “We want everyone to feel welcome.” Fanguy continued that the Performance Golf Studio will not be including food or alcohol. “We want people to feel comfortable dropping their kids off here for lessons, or coming to seriously practice their game.”

Alongside providing a great place to hone golf skills, Performance Golf Studio, the indoor range will also host frequent events and competitions, such as their inaugural Long Drive Competition this Saturday, August 5, 2023 starting at 7:15 p.m. Registration is $25 per person, please visit their Facebook to register.

Performance Golf Studio’s business hours are Monday-Saturday from 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m, and Sunday from 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. For more information about Performance Golf Studio, please visit their Facebook page.