Amazin Kajin Pickles Reschedules Pickle Fest for Friday, August 6

Amazin Kajin Pickles has announced the First Annual Pickle Fest has been rescheduled to Friday, August 6 from 5:00 pm- 11:00 pm. The festival, which was scheduled for July 31, was cut short due to extreme weather.

The fest, which is a celebration of all things pickled, will still feature live entertainment, a DJ, local food vendors, Amazon Kajin Pickles product booths, a pickle eating contest, fair rides, face painting, scholarship giveaways, and more! The festival will take place at the local company’s location, 1103 Barataria Avenue in Houma

The local company is also celebrating its first anniversary. In the short one year open, they have grown tremendously and hit many milestones. They have 6 flavors that can be purchased not only online, but at various convenient stores, Cannata’s Markets, and Rouses. They have been able to ship products internationally, secured partnerships with Amazon and Walmart.com, sold out in local grocery stores in record time, has created job opportunities, and boasts about pouring back into the community.

For more information and to follow updates, follow them on Facebook, or visit https://www.amazinkajinpickles.com.