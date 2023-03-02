AMENDED: Recreational Greater Amberjack State, Federal Fishing Season to Remain Closed

The federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued an emergency closure for the recreational Greater Amberjack fishery until August 1, 2023. The Greater Amberjack recreational season was originally scheduled to open for the month of May prior to a seasonal closure during June and July. The fishery will now open at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and remain open through October 31, 2023.

During the closure, recreational harvest or possession of Greater Amberjack is prohibited in state and federal waters. According to NOAA, the closure is necessary to protect the Greater Amberjack resource. The Greater Amberjack population is considered overfished (the population is too low), and limiting harvest is necessary for the population to recover.

For more information, contact Jason Adriance at (504) 284-2032 or jadriance@wlf.la.gov.