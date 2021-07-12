Annual Bayou Home Show Returns to Houma Civic Center this Weekend

The Bayou Home Show sponsored by Southeastern Louisiana Home Builders Association is coming back to the area this weekend, Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.

The event will be at the Houma Civic Center located at 346 Civic Center Boulevard in Houma. It is touted as a premier event that features products and services for everything in your home. The event showcases items and services for inside and outside that you may need for kitchens, bathrooms, siding, solar products, and more! The event also features Cannata’s Food Festival, which features over 40 brands. There will be free samples, tastings, coupons, and recipes from various vendors. The event will also feature a $1,000 grocery giveaway.

Tickets are available online or at the door. Admission for adults is $6, free for kids 12 and under, and $4 for the military. Also, according to the Bayou Home Show Facebook page, if you spend $25 at any Cannata’s location, you receive two free tickets to this weekend’s event. For more information, visit www.jaaspro.com.