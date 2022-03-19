Annual Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 Scholarships Now Being Offered for Nicholls & Fletcher

The Annual Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 (FOP) scholarship is once again being offered to two local colleges for the 2022 year.

One full-time student enrolled at Nicholls State University and one full-time student enrolled at Fletcher Technical Community College will be awarded the scholarship per semester. Each semester the student must re-apply for eligibility. The student must be a resident of Lafourche Parish with a minimum 2.5 GPA or higher and must be a declared Government, Political Science, or Criminal Justice major. The scholarship is valued at $250 per semester at each college and is available for the current Spring 2022 semester and another will be available for the Fall 2022 semester at Fletcher and Nicholls.

F.O.P. members or their immediate family can also apply. F.O.P members or their immediate family can be any declared major. Preference will be given to F.O.P. members or their dependents.

The deadline to apply for both college scholarships will be March 31, 2022. To apply for Fletcher, please contact the Financial Aid/University Scholarships Department at 985-448-7970, or visit fletcher.edu. To apply at Nicholls, contact the Financial Aid Department at 985-448-4048.