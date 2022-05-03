Application Deadline is May 25 for LUMCON Summer Camps

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON) Summer Camps are returning with limited summer camp programs!

LUMCON will be offering LEAD and FMS camps. The Estuarine Awareness and Discovery (LEAP) Camp is a residential camp that offers high school science-minded students an opportunity to explore Louisiana’s coastal environments. The week-long camp’s possible activities include a research cruise, a barrier island trip, paddling, dissection, microscope work, beach and march surveys, and more. LEAD Camp will be run from June 12 through June 18.

Field Marine Science (FMS) Camp gives high school students, grades 9-12, an opportunity to gain practical and real-world experience in conducting field research in coastal marshes. The students will be able to design, complete, and present team research project results. FMS Camp is also a week-long camp from July 10 through July 16.

The application deadline for both summer camps is Wednesday, May 25. Click here to go to the online application.