Applications are open for TPCG Summer Internship Program!

Attention all college students! Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is bringing back their Jump Start Terrebonne Summer Internship Program. Through this program, students will be given the opportunity to work and learn in their chosen area of study, shadow mentors, and gain valuable experience through a paid internship from June 5-July 28 2023.

Some positions that will be available include:

Planning and Zoning

Utilities

Administration

Juvenile Detention

Animal Shelter

Coastal Restoration

Council Staff

Social Media

The application deadline is April 28, 2023. Interested students can visit TPCG’s website for more information and to apply for a position in the Jump Start Terrebonne Summer Internship Program.