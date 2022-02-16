Artist and Crafter Registration Now Open for White Boot Stroll

Downtown Houma’s White Boot Stroll celebrates local art, music, food, and culture. The stroll will be happening Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Houma.

Vendor applications are being accepted. Businesses, artists, and musicians can download the application here and submit the completed form along with photos of submissions to Dillion Hughes, P.O. Box 2792, Houma, LA 70361 or emailed to dillon.hughes@houmatravel.com.

The White Boot Stroll is hosted by the Bayou Regional Arts Council, Houma Area CVB, and the Houma Downtown Development Corporation to showcase Historic Downtown Houma and celebrate the best of Terrebonne Parish’s arts and culture. Businesses will be paired with local artists and musicians, and streets will be blocked off to allow pedestrians to explore easily shops and restaurants. There will also be art installations, photo opportunities, live music, and activities for children.