Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month: three ways to celebrate

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council designated the month of October as Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month. The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area covers 14 parishes, including Terrebonne Parish, and is considered the most productive swamp in the world.
“This month, we’d like to encourage residents to go outside and explore this national treasure in our backyard,” reads a statement from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.
According to the National Park Service, “Atchafalaya” is an American Indian word, which means “long river.” The river has the largest river swamp in America, and is home to countless birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, aquatic life, among other animal species.
In honor of Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month, we’ve created a list of activities for you and your family:
- Tour the beautiful bayous- There’s no better way to celebrate Atchafalaya Month than to take a cruise down the bayou. Grab your kayak or paddle board, and take a peaceful ride, soaking up the beauty of our great outdoors. Don’t have a kayak or paddle board? Visit Geaux Paddle in Thiboduax for rentals options. If a solo ride isn’t for you, book a swamp tour, and just enjoy the ride!
- Attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration– Gear up for a day of fun outdoors in downtown Houma today, October 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. The day will feature a festival, food, parade, live music, contests, and car show and more, in celebration of the 200th birthday of Terrebonne Parish!
- Attend Rougarou Fest- Gather your family and friends and head down to the Rougarou Festival from October 21-23 to enjoy music, entertainment, food, and spook-tacular fun. The festival will be held at the future site of the Wetlands Discovery Center, located at 132 Library Drive, in Houma.