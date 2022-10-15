Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month: three ways to celebrate

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council designated the month of October as Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month. The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area covers 14 parishes, including Terrebonne Parish, and is considered the most productive swamp in the world. “This month, we’d like to encourage residents to go outside and explore this national treasure in our backyard,” reads a statement from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

According to the National Park Service, “Atchafalaya” is an American Indian word, which means “long river.” The river has the largest river swamp in America, and is home to countless birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, aquatic life, among other animal species.

In honor of Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month, we’ve created a list of activities for you and your family: