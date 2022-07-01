Attorney General Jeff Landry Offers Tips To Stay Safe This Independence Day

As we celebrate America’s 246th Birthday with firework displays and family barbeques – Attorney General Jeff Landry is reminding all to put safety first.

“I encourage all citizens of Louisiana to join me in celebration of our great Nation – not only remembering the heroes and victories of our past, but also looking forward to our bright futures in the land of the free,” said Attorney General Landry. “While celebrating – it is important people know, understand, and follow all firework laws and directions in order to keep themselves and those around them safe.”

Attorney General Landry encourages the following fireworks safety tips to ensure Louisianans have a fun and safe celebration this Independence Day:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishaps.

After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent trash fire, douse them with water before discarding.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase from retailers who have permits.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Never point or throw fireworks at anyone.

“July is the peak month for grill fires,” added Attorney General Landry. “So while grilling your family’s favorite meal outside this Independence Day – remember the importance of properly handling, storing, and maintaining your grilling equipment to prevent grill fires from ruining your celebration.”

Keep children and pets away from the grill.

Never grill indoors, in the garage, or in any enclosed are. All propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors.

Place grills away from the house and out from underneath a patio.

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and keep a spray bottle handy for minor flare ups.

Never leave the grill unattended.

For more consumer safety tips, call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.