Attorney General Jeff Landry Offers Tips To Stay Safe This Independence Day

As we celebrate America’s 246th Birthday with firework displays and family barbeques – Attorney General Jeff Landry is reminding all to put safety first.
“I encourage all citizens of Louisiana to join me in celebration of our great Nation – not only remembering the heroes and victories of our past, but also looking forward to our bright futures in the land of the free,” said Attorney General Landry. “While celebrating – it is important people know, understand, and follow all firework laws and directions in order to keep themselves and those around them safe.”
Attorney General Landry encourages the following fireworks safety tips to ensure Louisianans have a fun and safe celebration this Independence Day:
“July is the peak month for grill fires,” added Attorney General Landry. “So while grilling your family’s favorite meal outside this Independence Day – remember the importance of properly handling, storing, and maintaining your grilling equipment to prevent grill fires from ruining your celebration.”
For more consumer safety tips, call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.