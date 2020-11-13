Christmas tree auction benefiting the fight against cancer

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Bayou Social Gala, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, had to be postponed; however, its organizers and contributors are finding creative ways to gather funds and remain committed to fighting cancer.

One such way is the online auction of a 7-foot fully-lit Christmas tree. Supplied by DuBois Nursery, the needleless tree was kept all year as the needles fell and then flocked.

Introduced at the 2019 Bayou Social Gala, the decorative feature was a huge success with attendees, who took their opportunities to snap pictures in front of it, said Monica Mullooly, a committee member of the gala.

The tree, Monica believes, goes with the theme of the gala. “You don’t feel your best when you’re ill when you have cancer,” she said. “But yet, you can still be beautiful. You just have to fight through it.”

A cause that hits close to home, Monica along with her husband James sponsored the tree through the Ross Mullooly Project Foundation — a charity started by their late son. While he was going through his battle with cancer, Ross stayed at the American Cancer Society Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge in New Orleans — a free facility that provides guest rooms, meals, television and computer access, laundry rooms and more for cancer patients and their caregivers. Today, the Ross Mullooly Project gives back to the lodge, improving the way of life and comfortability of the patients who stay there.

To bid on the beautiful Christmas tree, a person just has to scan the QR Code (see below) and place a bid as a comment on the Bayou Social Gala Facebook post, which can be found here.

In addition to the auction, the Bayou Social Gala 2020 Spirit of Hope Honorees are raising funds through their own campaigns to support the fight against cancer.

“I believe they all set a goal for at least a thousand dollars, which is which huge,” Monica said. “They’re definitely having work to raise this money, and I’m really proud of them. I’m glad they’re, they’re willing to do it.”

The honorees’ campaigns can be found here.

As the need to limit person-to-person contact during the pandemic has caused a decrease in volunteering opportunities, Monica said that those willing to help can still do so through different avenues.

“We just have to kind of think outside the box and keep finding ways to do positive things,” she said. “If you are fortunate enough to be able to keep working, keep your income coming in during this pandemic, I think you need to just kind of dig deep and be generous right now.”

“People are still going through these challenges,” Monica added. “And I want people to know that they’re cared about. We can’t stop caring about each other.”