Auditions are opening this weekend for Thibodaux Playhouse’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

Auditions for Thibodaux Playhouse’s first show of the 64th season, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, will begin in four short days!

Read below for the dates of auditions and more information:

Auditions: Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Callbacks: Monday, June 19, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Monday, June 19, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Rehearsals: June 26 – September 14, 2023

June 26 – September 14, 2023 Performances: September 15 – 24, 2023 Director: Kristen Rodrigue Stage Manager: Mason Clark Assistant Stage Manager: Zaine Landry

September 15 – 24, 2023

To schedule an audition, please fill out the audition form here. Those auditioning do not need to have anything prepared for the initial audition on Saturday June 17, 2023. You will be given sides and monologues to read at the audition. Casting 12 Male and 4 Female roles. Ethnically diverse cast desired— see casting notes for each character. Must be 18+ to audition due to language and mature themes. The roles are as follows:

RANDLE P. MCMURPHY: (M, Patient ‐ 20s to 40s, any ethnicity) A gambler, a con man, and a backroom brawler. Has a devilish grin and has a wide open extroverted air which is in harsh contrast to the environment of the ward. Will have kissing scenes and a fight scene. Wears just a towel in another scene. Uses foul language.

For more information, please visit Thibodaux Playhouse’s Facebook or website.